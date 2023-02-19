Priyanka Chopra drops adorable early-morning selfies with Malti Marie; Don’t miss Nick Jonas in the photo

Priyanka Chopra dropped an adorable selfie with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas early Sunday morning. The international actress is quite the star on social media where she often treats her fans and millions of followers to sneak-peeks into her life every now and then. Priyanka also posts glimpses of her quality time with Malti ever since the birth of the little one in January last year. Speaking of which, this morning too, the Love Again actress took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of new pictures with her daughter. You can’t miss Nick Jonas in the picture.

A few minutes back, Priyanka Chopra took the ‘gram and posted a couple of selfies featuring her one-year-old. In the first picture, the actress can be seen looking stylish as ever in a white tee-shirt, denim pants, and a brown faux-leather jacket. She had minimal makeup on, while she sported a chic pair of shades. Priyanka held Malti in her left arm. She looked precious in her baby pink co-ord set and a white head bow.

The second photo shared by Priyanka was clicked on the bed. She is seen in her PJs while she held Malti close to her. We can also see Nick Jonas’s tattooed arm in the photograph.

Sharing these photos, Priyanka captioned the post, “Days like this. (red heart emoji)”.

Priyanka Chopra’s work-front

On the work front, Priyanka has an exciting pipeline of projects. She will be soon seen in the romantic comedy Love Again featuring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Directed by James C. Strouse, the movie will release theatrically in the US on May 12. The film will follow the story of a woman who tries to cope with her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his phone number, and in turn, forms a connection with the man to whom the number has been reassigned to. The trailer of the film was shared on Valentine’s Day, and it received quite the positive response from fans.