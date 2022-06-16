Priyanka Chopra drops FIRST PIC of Malti Marie as she wishes mom Madhu on her birthday; Nick Jonas reacts

Priyanka Chopra made fans emotional today as she shared the first picture of Malti Marie Jonas with her mother, Madhu Chopra. While we couldn't see Malti's face in the heartwarming family photo, Priyanka used the occasion to send birthday love to her mother.

While sharing the sweet photo, the actress penned, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani." However, after the adorable snap what next caught our eyes was new dad Nick Jonas' comment. Just like us, the picture left him swooned as he commented with heart eyes and a cake emoji.

However, this comes after Nick recently spoke about his parenting journey with his wife Priyanka Chopra on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Calling their daughter a "blessing", Nick said, "She’s the best. It’s just been a magical season in our life. Also pretty wild, but it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful." After Clarkson showcased a photo of Nick and Priyanka with their daughter on her show, Nick further said, "There she is. She’s got a little heart face."

For those unversed, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year via surrogate. The couple made the announcement on Instagram in January and also shared their daughter's photo as she came home after spending 100 days in the NICU. Interestingly, Priyanka at the time spoke about going through a rollercoaster of emotions while their little one was in the NICU. In her Instagram post, Chopra maintained that the couple faced a challenging few months and added that despite everything that they went through, every moment has been "precious."

