Priyanka Chopra drops a selfie as she returns home after a 'whirlwind trip to Rome' with her favourite people

Priyanka Chopra recently returned home after enjoying a work trip in Rome. The actress took to her Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of all the fun she had in Rome as she shared a few photos with her "favourite people", with whom she spent time in the Italian city. The actress also dropped a stunning selfie to mark her home return to LA.

We recently saw one of Chopra's close friends, James Boult's photo with the actress from their Rome outing. The duo was seen posing alongside stylist Luxury Law and also the CEO of Bulgari. Sharing the same snap in her Instagram stories, Priyanka gave an update on how her work trip was as she wrote, "Whirlwind trip to Rome with some of my favourite people." In another story, she also shared an adorable selfie with JC Babin where she was seen giving a goofy expression as she winked. The actress also shared a heart emoji along with it.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories here:

In another story, Priyanka shared a stunning selfie where she was seen enjoying a car ride to her home. Sharing the same, PC captioned it as, "Hi Home!" The Matrix 4 star looked stunning in the selfie a gorgeous blue and white outfit.

Priyanka kicked off the new year on a big note as she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together via surrogacy. The couple welcomed a baby girl as per reports and while they made an announcement of their little one's arrival, the duo hasn't revealed any other details or released any photos of the baby. The couple is yet to announce their baby girl's name as well.

