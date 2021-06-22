Priyanka Chopra drops a snazzy new picture as she celebrates National Selfie Day in the most apt manner

Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked National Selfie Day in the US and no points for guessing -- she did it with a selfie. Check it out below.

Trust to celebrate and mark occasions in the US and India, and you won't be disappointed. From Indian festivals to celebrating various important days of the US calendar, the actress strikes the right balance. On Monday, she marked National Selfie Day in the US and no points for guessing -- she did it with a selfie.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped a snazzy new picture of herself and celebrated National Selfie Day. As always, the actress looked stunning with her hair, makeup and outfit on point. For her Selfie Day picture, Priyanka donned a graphic white and blue top, an oversized pair of sunglasses and chunky gold bracelets. Given the busy person she is, Priyanka seemingly snapped a selfie of herself in her car while she on her way to work or a new project.

She captioned the picture, "The only appropriate way to celebrate #NationalSelfieDay." Well, we concur!

Check out Priyanka Chopra's National Selfie Day post:

The actress has been living in London for the last few months as she continues to work on several filming projects like Citadel with Richard Madden and a film titiled Text For You. Meanwhile, husband and singer Nick Jonas is in the US working on new music with the Jonas Brothers. Come August, and the trio will be hitting the road as they will heading out for their 'Remember This' tour across the US.

