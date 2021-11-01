Priyanka Chopra drops a stunning selfie with J Sisters Sophie Turner & Danielle Jonas from Family Roast shoot

Priyanka Chopra reunited with the 'J Sisters' aka her sister-in-laws, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas during the shoot of the upcoming Netflix special, the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. Priyanka dropped a stunning selfie with Sophie and Danielle as the trio posed for a perfect click that was photobombed by their father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr.

Sharing the adorable selfie on Instagram, Priyanka captioned it as, "About last night.. with these beauties. Also don’t miss senior in the corner." The "senior" that Priyanka was referring to in her caption, happened to be Nick Jonas' father who was seen in the background in the selfie.

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast shoot turned out to be a reunion of sorts for the Jonas family as everyone came together for the comedy special which will mark Netflix's first-ever family roast. The announcement for the same was recently made by Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas in a hilarious video. The family roast is all set to release on Netflix on November 23, 2021.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Before dropping her amazing snap with her 'J Sisters', Priyanka also shared a loved-up photo with her husband Nick as she called him her "Happy Place" while cuddling up with him.

The Jonas Brothers recently wrapped up their US tour, Remember This, and straight went into shooting for the upcoming Netflix comedy special. Priyanka also recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming show Citadel and enjoyed a Spain vacation along with her mother Madhu Chopra following the same. It seems after having months of hectic work schedules, Nick and Priyanka will finally be back to their LA home for a while.

