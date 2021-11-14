Priyanka Chopra drops a sweet snap with Matrix Resurrections co stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Jessica Henwick

Priyanka Chopra is all set to be seen in one of her biggest Hollywood projects so far, The Matrix Resurrections and it looks like the cast is gearing up for promotions. The actress took to Instagram to share a happy click with co-stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick. The photo shared the trio donning their happiest smiles for a selfie.

Sharing the photo with her Matrix 4 co-stars, Priyanka captioned the post as, "A day and night well done with @jhenwick and @yahya." In the photo, Priyanka can be seen wearing a gorgeous black ensemble. The selfie captures the trio looking their absolute best. With the film's release more than a month away, it looks like the cast of the film is coming together for promotional activities.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra also shared an Instagram story as she shared a selfie of herself getting ready and wrote, "And it starts" while tagging the Matrix movie account on Instagram.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Ever since the trailer of Matrix 4 was released, the film has been one of the most-anticipated projects and has left fans with a lot of questions and theories. It hasn't been confirmed yet as to what role Chopra will be playing in the upcoming film.

With Keanu Reeves returning as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, the film will also see Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus and Jessica Henwick as Bugs. Matrix 4 also stars Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Daniel Bernhardt, Christina Ricci in key roles. The film has been slated for a release in theatres as well as HBO Max on December 22.

