  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Priyanka Chopra dyes her hair brown as she preps for her role in Text for You; See PHOTO

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for another upcoming project that is tentatively titled Text for You. It also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.
18711 reads Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra dyes her hair brown as she preps for her role in Text for You; See PHOTOPriyanka Chopra dyes her hair brown as she preps for her role in Text for You; See PHOTO
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life. After having won the hearts of the fans with her stint in We Can Be Heroes’ trailer, PeeCee stunned everyone when it was announced sometime back that she will be starring in the romantic drama Text For You. Well, the actress has already started prepping for the same and has been giving glimpses of the same on her personal handle. 

As we speak of this, the Quantico star has shared yet another picture on her Instagram story as she continues preparing for her role in the upcoming project. From what we can figure out after having read her caption is that she is already prepped up for the same. That is because she writes ‘finishing touches’ along with the picture that she shared. Priyanka tries dyeing her hair into light brown colour and we surely want to see more of it! 

Check out the picture below:

Well, it seems like Desi Girl herself wants to keep her look for the movie hidden as of now as she has her face hidden with a black mask in the above picture. We do hope she shares her first look from the movie very soon! Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Text for You also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Talking about the actress, she is reportedly playing a pivotal role in the movie. Prior to this, she was also shooting in Berlin for Matrix 4. 

Also Read: Text For You: Priyanka Chopra enters prep mode as she gets hair, nails done for upcoming film with Celine Dion

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

You may like these
Text For You: Priyanka Chopra enters prep mode as she gets hair, nails done for upcoming film with Celine Dion
Priyanka Chopra Jonas spends a peaceful Sunday morning in London with her pet dog Diana; See PHOTO
We Can Be Heroes TEASER: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows her villainous side & challenges the little superheroes
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives a glimpse of the holiday lights in London as she continues her vacation; PHOTOS
Priyanka Chopra Jonas REVEALS first look of her new film We Can Be Heroes; Says the films is ‘a kids classic’
PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas misses her 'boys' as she heads to London days after returning from Berlin
Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Old hag has to color her grey hair....lol.

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement