Priyanka Chopra dyes her hair brown as she preps for her role in Text for You; See PHOTO

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for another upcoming project that is tentatively titled Text for You. It also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Jonas never fails to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life. After having won the hearts of the fans with her stint in We Can Be Heroes’ trailer, PeeCee stunned everyone when it was announced sometime back that she will be starring in the romantic drama Text For You. Well, the actress has already started prepping for the same and has been giving glimpses of the same on her personal handle.

As we speak of this, the Quantico star has shared yet another picture on her Instagram story as she continues preparing for her role in the upcoming project. From what we can figure out after having read her caption is that she is already prepped up for the same. That is because she writes ‘finishing touches’ along with the picture that she shared. Priyanka tries dyeing her hair into light brown colour and we surely want to see more of it!

Check out the picture below:

Well, it seems like Desi Girl herself wants to keep her look for the movie hidden as of now as she has her face hidden with a black mask in the above picture. We do hope she shares her first look from the movie very soon! Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Text for You also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Talking about the actress, she is reportedly playing a pivotal role in the movie. Prior to this, she was also shooting in Berlin for Matrix 4.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

