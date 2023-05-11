Priyanka Chopra enjoys perfect family time with Nick Jonas; Shares a lovely PIC clicked by mom-in-law Denise

Priyanka Chopra, the famous Indian actress is currently on a high in both her personal and professional lives. Her latest web series Citadel, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has been receiving excellent reviews from audiences and critics. Love Again, the romantic drama starring Priyanka that hit the theatres recently is also receiving love from the viewers. Meanwhile, the celebrated star has taken a much-deserved break from her work commitments, to spend time with her hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka's family time with Nick, Malti Marie, and others

Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her family time, with her fans and followers. In the lovely picture which is clicked by the actress's mother-in-law Denise Jonas, she is seen walking hand-in-hand with hubby Nick Jonas. "What dreams are made of…. #MM #familytime @mamadjonas," she captioned her Instagram post. In the picture, Priyanka is seen in an off-white casual shirt and blue denim shorts, which she paired with white printed sneakers. Nick, on the the other hand, is seen in a grey t-shirt and matching trousers. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers.

The actor-singer is seen holding their fur-baby Diana, while their daughter Malti Marie's walker is also visible in the picture. From the click, it is evident that Priyanka Chopra is having a good time with her husband, daughter, in-laws, and pets in New York, before kickstarting the shooting of her next project.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post, below:

Priyanka Chopra's work front

The popular star will be next seen in Amazon Studios' action flick Heads Of State, which is expected to start rolling soon. She is teaming up with John Cena and Idris Elba for the project, which is helmed by Ilya Naishuller, and produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard, for Safran Company. Later, Priyanka Chopra will join hands with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming road movie helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here's how Priyanka Chopra's daughter is 'helping mama' as she begins work on Heads of State; PICS