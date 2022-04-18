Priyanka Chopra enjoys a romantic beach date with Nick Jonas post Easter celebrations; PICS

Priyanka Chopra ringed in her Easter celebrations with family and following the same, she enjoyed a romantic beach date with husband Nick Jonas over the weekend as the duo walked hand in hand in the new photos shared by her on Instagram. Priyanka gave a peek at the dreamy time the couple spent together as they enjoyed a walk on the beach.

Priyanka shared adorable photos from their outing together as she held onto Nick's hand on a sunny beach day. In her captions, the actress wrote, "What dreams are made of." In the other photos shared in her post, the actress also clicked a photo of the pebbles she collected during her walk by the shore. She also shared a romantic snap of Nick and her shadows as they held hands.

Before dropping photos from her beachside date, Priyanka had earlier given a peek at her fun Easter celebrations as Nick and her posed under an arch that showcased bunny ears. While sending out a Happy Easter message to fans, Priyanka also shared sweet snaps from the Easter special spread that Nick and her enjoyed on the celebratory day which included a cute cupcake with a bunny ears decoration over it.

Previously, Priyanka had also shared a video of herself and Nick enjoying a drive together and it seems the couple enjoyed a small getaway together over the Easter weekend. Despite their busy schedules, Nick and Priyanka are known to spend all their festivals together. While the couple recently also became new parents in January, after welcoming a daughter via surrogacy, fans are yet to get a glimpse of her.

