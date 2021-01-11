Priyanka Chopra enjoys #SelfCareSunday with THIS home remedy after wrapping up Text For You shoot in London

Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to show off how she is spending her downtime after wrapping up the shooting schedule for her film Text For You shoot in London.

recently indulged in some RNR this Sunday after wrapping up a gruelling shoot of her new project Text For You in London! The actress took to Instagram stories to share what she is up to on the weekend after finishing up the shoot of her latest project, which she shared with her fans previously in the day. In the picture, PeeCee shared, the global icon was seen taking a steam while wearing a lacy cotton camisole and her hair up in a ponytail. PC wrote: “Taking a cue from @yahya #SelfCareSunday,” alongside the images.

If you missed it, the actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been stationed in London, living with husband Nick Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra while she shoots for her new film Text For You with actor Sam Heughan. Just today, after a few weeks of filming, Priyanka announced the wrap of Text For You and even shared multiple photos from the sets of the film.

Priyanka also thanked the film's cast and crew for staying on track and finishing the shoot despite the strict lockdown measures. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen sitting in her vanity chair with the script and smiling away. She captioned it, "That’s a wrap! Congratulations and THANK YOU to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies." In another photo, the actress can be seen sitting outdoors from her last day on set. To keep herself warm from the chilly weather, Priyanka can be seen wearing a printed outfit, a black puffer jacket, ear muffs and a white mask.

