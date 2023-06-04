Priyanka Chopra enjoys ‘Summer Days’ with daughter Malti Marie as they take a walk together; See PICS

Priyanka Chopra is spending her weekend with her friends and family. The 40-year-old actress likes to keep an active presence on social media and treat her millions of fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Every once in a while, Priyanka Chopra shares photos of her time with her pop star husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, while the internet gushes over them. Speaking of which, earlier today, the actress dropped a couple of pictures from her time with Malti as the mother-and-daughter duo went on a walk together. Scroll below to take a look.

Priyanka Chopra spends time with Malti Marie

A few hours ago, Priyanka took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a couple of photos from her day. In the picture, we can see the actress walking on the pavement with her back facing the camera. She is wearing a green co-ord set with an oversized shirt and a pair of trousers. Priyanka also donned a white baseball cap and a pair of matching white sneakers. Her hair was kept open. She can be seen with baby Malti in her arms, as she walked beside a friend.

In the next picture, we see baby Malti holding her mother’s fingers as she too matches steps with Priyanka. Malti is seen wearing an adorable yellow dress, white leggings, and a white hat. Priyanka also held her friend’s kid’s hand.

She captioned this photo “Summer Days” and tagged her mother Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra and her friends Tamanna and Sudeep Dutt.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram stories

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra has had a busy time professionally. She recently featured in two projects – Amazon Prime Video’s global spy series Citadel with Richard Madden, and the romantic comedy Love Again where she features alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Both projects have received mixed responses from critics and the audience.

She has now kick-started work on her next outing, Heads of State, which is an Amazon Studios project again. She will be joining hands with John Cena and Idris Elba for the Ilya Naishuller directorial.

