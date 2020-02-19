Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'tour life' on her way to Spain with husband Nick Jonas; Deets inside

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying every bit of her tour life with her husband Nick Jonas, as they head to Spain. The actress who last featured in the film, The Sky Is Pink, is seen grooving to Drake and Future's song, Life Is Good.

The global icon and former beauty queen Jonas is enjoying every bit of her tour life with her husband Nick Jonas, as they head to Spain. The actress who last featured in the film, The Sky Is Pink, is seen grooving to Drake and Future song, Life Is Good. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen donning a black t-shirt and hair left open. The actress even with her no make-up look is winning everyone's heart. The stunning diva who was crowned Miss World 2000, is seen having a good time with her husband as they are traveling to Spain, together.

The actress uses the hashtag, tour life to bring attention to her touring days with the Sucker singer. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was Nick's loudest fangirl as she cheered on for Nick at the concert where he performed to Jealous. Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra are on their Happiness Begins Tour in Europe. Nick performed to his super hit solo number Jealous and the fans and music lovers were going gaga over his act. The gorgeous diva, Priyanka Chopra was one among the crowds to cheer for her husband, like a true fangirl. Priyanka Chopra shared her a glimpse of her touring life on her Instagram stories and the fans can't help but gush about Priyanka being a supportive and loving wife.

As per news reports on the two lovebirds, Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a quiet Valentine's Day lunch in Madrid, Spain. The fans are totally in love with this beautiful couple.

Credits :instagram

