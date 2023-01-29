Priyanka Chopra enjoys with Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum, Rita Wilson; Check out PICS

Priyanka Chopra is a celebrated actress who is currently enjoying her new role as a mother. The popular star and her husband, renowned actor-singer Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022. The global icon has been setting an example by handling both her personal life and acting career together like a boss. Recently the actress was seen enjoying her Saturday as she partied with the Hollywood stars.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sofia Vergara shared a series of pictures with her girl gang that included Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum, Rita Wilson and Priyanka. The Hollywood stars attended makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary bash where they had a reunion. A picture shows all of them including Sofia, Priyanka, Heidi, Jessica and Rita in one frame. While Priyanka and Jessica are seen pouting for the camera, Sofia remains stills and Rita and Heidi flash big smiles for the lens.

About Sofia, Heidi, Jessica, Rita

Sofia is best known for her role in hit TV series Modern Family and has been the highest paid American TV actor for several years. Heidi Klum, on the other hand has been one of the top models of the world and has made several guest appearances in films like Devil Wears Prada, Sex and the City, Desperate Housewives.

Moreover, Jessica Alba is known for her work in Fantastic Four movies along with other films. Rita Wilson has worked in films and TV shows extensively along with her musical performances in films like Runaway Bride, It's Complicated and many more.

About Priyanka’s work

On the professional front, Priyanka will now be seen in her debut web series, Citadel on Amazon Prime Video. She also has Love Again and Ending Things in her Hollywood lineup and a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. The latter will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.