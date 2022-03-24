Priyanka Chopra expresses feeling 'emotional and proud' to celebrate South Asian talent at pre Oscars event

It was recently confirmed that Priyanka Chopra will be co-hosting a pre Oscars event in Los Angeles that will celebrate South Asian excellence in Hollywood. The actress who has become a global icon with her work in Bollywood and Hollywood delivered a speech recalling her own journey in the West and stated that she felt proud of hosting the event.

In an Instagram story shared by Jay Shetty, the author thanked Priyanka Chopra for hosting the event and also shared a clip of the actress' opening speech where she looked back on starting out in Hollywood ten years ago. During the speech, Priyanka said, "I have goosebumps. I'm emotional." She further added, "I'm highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you. "

For the event, Priyanka chose to stay close to her roots in terms of choosing an outfit as well since the actress turned up sporting a black saree. The event was co-hosted by Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly. Priyanka was later seen introducing a special guest for the evening, Riz Ahmed at the event.

Check out Jay Shetty's post from the event here:

Jay Shetty, who shared a series of stories from the event on his Instagram account, termed it as a "wonderful evening" and thanked Priyanka Chopra for hosting the same.

Among other special guests for the event who had been invited included nominees such as Suroosh Alvi, Choyning Dorji, Joseph Patel, Aneil Karia, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei. As for the Academy Awards, Oscars 2022 will be held on March 27.

