Priyanka Chopra expresses grief on demise of former Ellen Show DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: ‘You were light'
Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has penned down a message expressing grief on demise of former Ellen Show DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. Have a read.
Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas are among the most popular actors in Hollywood. While Nick Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, is loved by many people for his musical masterpieces, Priyanka, on the other hand, is known for her power-packed acting skills. Recently, news poured in stating about the demise of former Ellen Show DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. This development has sent shock waves in the Hollywood industry.
Priyanka Chopra expresses grief on the demise of former Ellen Show DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Soon after this news swept on the social media handles, Priyanka Chopra felt jolted from within and penned down a note for Stephen Boss. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Still processing this. You gave so much to the world. You just never know what someone is going through. Rest in peace and love tWitch. You truly were a light.”
She added, “My condolences to @allisonholker and the children.”
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies by suicide
Former Ellen Show DJ —Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died allegedly by suicide, as reported by TMZ. The leading publication stated that law enforcement agencies in the USA have recovered a suicide note from the place where Stephen was found dead.
On December 14, TMZ reported that the Hollywood celebrity died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Soon after the news was confirmed that Stephen was dead, his wife Allison Holker said to the People, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him."
Allison continued, "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory."
Also Read: Stephen Boss, former DJ of Ellen DeGeneres Show passes away: His life journey in 10 points
For Mansi, creativity combined with hard work is the way forward in life. She studied broadcast journalism at the Asian ... Read more