Priyanka Chopra expresses grief on demise of former Ellen Show DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: ‘You were light'

Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas are among the most popular actors in Hollywood. While Nick Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, is loved by many people for his musical masterpieces, Priyanka, on the other hand, is known for her power-packed acting skills. Recently, news poured in stating about the demise of former Ellen Show DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. This development has sent shock waves in the Hollywood industry. Priyanka Chopra expresses grief on the demise of former Ellen Show DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Soon after this news swept on the social media handles, Priyanka Chopra felt jolted from within and penned down a note for Stephen Boss. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Still processing this. You gave so much to the world. You just never know what someone is going through. Rest in peace and love tWitch. You truly were a light.” She added, “My condolences to @allisonholker and the children.”