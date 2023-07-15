Priyanka Chopra extends support to SAG AFTRA strike: 'I stand with my union and colleagues'

Priyanka Chopra, the famous Indian actress established herself as one of the most sought-after talents in the international entertainment platform, with some promising projects and power-packed performances. The popular star was last seen in Citadel, the acclaimed espionage thriller series which was released on Amazon Prime Video, recently. Priyanka Chopra recently kickstarted shooting for Heads of State, her upcoming action thriller backed by Amazon Studios. But the project has been put on hold due to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.

Priyanka Chopra extends support to SAG AFTRA strike

Recently, the celebrated star took to her official Instagram handle and shared a special post, extending support for the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. "I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow. #SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike," wrote Priyanka Chopra, who also shared a logo of the strike on her handle. With her post, the Heads of State actress has also confirmed that she is indeed a part of the movement. Earlier it was reported that Priyanka will not shoot for any of her upcoming projects in any part of the world until the strike comes to an end. Now, she has confirmed the reports officially by extending her support to the SAG AFTRA strike.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post, below:

Priyanka's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, the actress's latest outing Citadel has been renewed by Amazon Prime Video for its second season. Both Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden will reprise their respective characters, Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane respectively in the upcoming Citadel Season 2, which will start rolling by next year. The project is helmed by Joe Russo. Priyanka Chopra is teaming up with John Cena and Idris Elba, which is touted to be an action thriller set in the backdrop of a political story. The shooting of the project, which started rolling a few weeks back, has been put on hold until the end of the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.

When it comes to her Bollywood career, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to make a comeback to the industry with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming road movie which is helmed by Farhan Akhtar. But, the latest updates suggest that PC walked out of the project citing date issues, after it was delayed multiple times. However, both the actress and the makers have not reacted to the speculations, yet.

