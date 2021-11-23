Priyanka Chopra fangirls over hubby Nick Jonas' intense workout video; WATCH

Nick Jonas' intense workout video has Priyanka Chopra gushing over her man! Taking to Instagram, the Jonas Brothers alum shared a monochrome video of him lifting some weights to increase his arm strength. "Monday motivation. Let's get it," Nick Jonas penned alongside the video.

The comment section had wifey Priyanka Chopra drool over the iconic clip. "Damn! I just died in your arms…," PeeCee penned as she used different emojis including a 'red heart' emoticon. The singer can be seen working out to the tunes of Noes' 'Like a Boss.' The reel has already garnered more than 70k likes, and the comments are filled with Jonas Brothers fans gushing over Nick's swoon-worthy video. "Amazing," one fan wrote, while the other said they were floored by Nick's dedication to increasing his arm strength.

Take a look at Nick Jonas' video:

For those unversed, with Priyanka removing her surnames from her Instagram handle, many fans were concerned about her personal life. However, it seems like the couple is going as strong as ever, and Priyanka's comment has proved that #Nickyanka is still one of the most celebrated couples and for all the right reasons!

In other news, the Jonas Brothers will be releasing their upcoming Netflix special Jonas Brothers Family Roast of which, a trailer had also been released along with a clip of comedian Pete Davidson joking about the Jonas Brothers and their non-existent sibling rivalries!

What did you think of Nick Jonas' hardcore workout video on Instagram? Share your thoughts about the same with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas thanks 'beautiful wife' Priyanka Chopra for introducing him to Indian holidays in Diwali post