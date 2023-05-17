Priyanka Chopra features on 12 editions of Grazia at the same time, fans call it 'global domination'

Priyanka Chopra has widely been known as a global star and has proved it every time with her achievements. The 40-year-old actress has added yet another feather to her cap by featuring on 12 international editions of Grazia at the same time. Continue reading to know more details and what the fans have to say about this latest accomplishment.

Priyanka Chopra features on 12 editions of Grazia at the same time

Chopra is officially Grazia's global cover star as she features on 12 international editions of the magazine. The global editions include Grazia UK, Mexico, USA, Latin America, India, Italy, Spain, Germany, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Singapore, and Malaysia. The UK issue of the magazine will be available from Tuesday, May 16.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya attend Bulgari's event, fans cannot stop gushing over the trio

Chopra posted images of all her covers on her Instagram and captioned the post, "12 covers around the world [globe emoji] Thanks Grazia. This was a fun one! [heart hands emoji]." @graziauk @graziamexico @grazia.my @grazia_it @graziaserbia @grazia.sg @graziaindia @grazia_magazine_bg @grazia_magazin @grazia_es." The caption of her UK cover post on the platform reads, "What a joy to be your global cover star. [red heart emoji] @graziauk [globe emoji] [folded hands emoji]."

"Actor @priyankachopra has won over Bollywood and Hollywood. But it's only now she feels she's hitting her prime. In the new issue of @graziauk she talks parenting, pressure and why she's finally getting the roles she always wanted," the magazine captioned her cover. "Hard work and perseverance have shaped @priyankachopra's 20-year career, and she's not slowing down now," they added on another series of images.

Hattie Brett, Grazia UK's editor-in-chief, said, "As an actor, producer, author, investor, and mother, Priyanka Chopra Jonas inspires the Grazia woman, making her the perfect star to appear simultaneously across 12 international editions of Grazia." Meanwhile, fans and fellow colleagues of Chopra praised her for yet another global achievement in her kitty.

Fans react to Priyanka Chopra's 12 international Grazia covers

One user wrote, "[lightning emoji] @priyankachopra is the first celebrity to grace the cover of 12 international editions of Grazia magazine since it launched 85 years ago" and quoted Chopra's tweet with, "That's what we call global domination [heart eyes emoji] [crown emoji] [hands up emoji]. Another said, "Priyanka on the cover of 12 editions of Grazia at the same time!? Iconic behaviour [pinched fingers emoji] [crown emoji]."

The user then added, "You say global superstar? I hear @priyankachopra [fire emoji]." A third commented, "#PriyankaChopra on the cover of 12 international Grazia editions at the same time is so on brand for her [happy face emoji] [heart on fire emoji] @priyankachopra." A fourth felt, "You're an international superstar [red heart emoji]." Film critic Rajeev Masand wrote, "This is SO cool! [red heart emoji]."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in Mishru’s lime green ruffle saree worth a little under Rs 80k

One netizen commented on Chopra's post, "Many celebrities talk of global domination but who's actually doing it like @priyankachopra. She's a legend a real icon, a true pride to our nation. Hope many follow through. Well done Priyanka. You are beyond amazing. [hands up emoji]." Another gushed, "I am so rooting for you! What does impress me too though is, how you find time for your child, walks in park, your husband, family and friends, studying a script, travel, magazine covers, interviews, tv appearances, premieres and parties, movies, tv shows, advertisements, endorsements" and added, "You're an inspiration to us all... especially me!! Love you lots and lots" with a flower, butterfly, folded hands, and heart emoji.