Priyanka Chopra feels writing her memoir Unfinished was a cathartic experience; Says it'll show her human side

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Unfinished is going to be released next year. Read on to know what the actress has to say about the same.

It was not long before when Jonas announced about completing her memoir Unfinished on social media. Not only that but she also gave a glimpse of the cover page of the same much to the excitement of her fans. For the unversed, her memoir is going to be released next year. Recently, in one of her exclusive interviews, PeeCee has spilled the beans about various facets related to her book, her experience of writing the same, and so on.

The Sky is Pink actress states that it will show the human side of her. She further mentions her friends, family, and the team who have been a part of the journey. Talking about her experience of writing the memoir, Priyanka calls it a cathartic one as it brought many of her memories back which she terms ‘rewards.’ The actress has mentioned in the same interview that the book will give an insight into her journey in her own words.

She quotes, “it’s sort of the ‘in-between interviews’ version of my life, the public version versus my real story.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas further states that people may also see it as a fairy-tale. She has also called it a vulnerable version of her that only she can explain. Meanwhile, on the work front, the global icon last featured in the Hindi drama The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. She has some interesting projects lined up that include Matrix 4 and We Can Be Heroes.

