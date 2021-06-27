Priyanka Chopra finally visits her own NYC restaurant; Thanks her team as she indulges in a Paani Puri shot
Priyanka Chopra ditched her diet and made her way to New York City to finally visit her very own restaurant. Earlier this year, Priyanka's first restaurant Sona New York opened its doors to the general public. Now, a few months after service, the proud owner of Sona has finally made her first visit to the upscale eatery. Priyanka took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the entire team of Sona and even shared some special photos from the gastronomical delightful night out.
At the restaurant, Priyanka indulged in a variety of food. From Paani Puri shots to Dosa to even fun fusion food like Chicken Pakora, the actress had a great time. As usual, PeeCee looked stunning in a simple blue striped shirt and paired it with bright neon flared pants.
Apart from tucking into great food, the actress also posed for a picture with her team and the private dining room which is named after her.
Sharing the photos, an overwhlemed Priyanka wrote, "I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."
Check out Priyanka Chopra's first ever visit to Sona New York below:
Priyanka recently returned to the US and reunited with husband Nick Jonas. For the last few months, the actress was in London working on several projects like Citadel and Text For You.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
She’s gorgeous bold and daring. Happy for her. Working both in india and the US, married a Cute guy, earning in Dollars. She looks happy, radiant and on top of the world.. you go girl…
Anonymous 5 hours ago
What, opening a restaurant? Is this her idea of being successful
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Didn't your mum teach you to tie your hair while eating.particles might fall and contaminate your food .
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Her mustache in the last pic LOL
Anonymous 7 hours ago
If there's a power outage they can always find her with those pants or ask her to smile in the darkness
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Aww she cooked and cleaned at that restaurant , always such a professional our kamwali
Anonymous 8 hours ago
She and that goyal guy make a great match than her & nick !
Anonymous 9 hours ago
She’s living her best life after marriage . I bet every Bollywood actress and actors are jealous of her cause she’s not stuck in India
Anonymous 9 hours ago
She's not stuck in India hence every actor in Bollywood is jealous of her? Priyanka, is this you commenting? If other Bollywood actors were desperate to be in Amrika like you and if they wanted a fake Amrikan accent, I am sure they would have found a way through some guy or girl.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
I bet everyone is busy living their lives, and nobody is jealous of this wannabe actress trying desperately to prove she's got it all lo!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Wow talk about being delusional! The bollywood actresses who have settled in India have a real family and would rather be queens in their own turfs than be a small time obscure nobody in Hollywood, begging for attention every single day like miss gilobal superstar!
Anonymous 10 hours ago
LMAO, what on earth is she wearing?!!!!!
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Not the owner - only the inspiration!
Anonymous 11 hours ago
She didn't trim her mush its really rough in these pics
Anonymous 11 hours ago
OMG those pants hahaha my eyes hurt where does she find her clothes? At a circus auction?
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Lol best comment ever! My thoughts exactly