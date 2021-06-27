Priyanka Chopra finally visits her own NYC restaurant; Thanks her team as she indulges in a Paani Puri shot

Priyanka Chopra expressed her gratitude to the entire team of Sona and even shared some special photos from the gastronomical delightful night out.

ditched her diet and made her way to New York City to finally visit her very own restaurant. Earlier this year, Priyanka's first restaurant Sona New York opened its doors to the general public. Now, a few months after service, the proud owner of Sona has finally made her first visit to the upscale eatery. Priyanka took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the entire team of Sona and even shared some special photos from the gastronomical delightful night out.

At the restaurant, Priyanka indulged in a variety of food. From Paani Puri shots to Dosa to even fun fusion food like Chicken Pakora, the actress had a great time. As usual, PeeCee looked stunning in a simple blue striped shirt and paired it with bright neon flared pants.

Apart from tucking into great food, the actress also posed for a picture with her team and the private dining room which is named after her.

Sharing the photos, an overwhlemed Priyanka wrote, "I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's first ever visit to Sona New York below:

Priyanka recently returned to the US and reunited with husband Nick Jonas. For the last few months, the actress was in London working on several projects like Citadel and Text For You.

