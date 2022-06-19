Priyanka Chopra 'finally' wraps Citadel shoot, drives the custom car gifted by Nick Jonas in her set video

Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shooting of Citadel. The actress who was already posting updates from the sets recently shared a video featuring all the special filming moments after finishing the shoot of the show in Atlanta. In the note announcing the shoot wrap, Priyanka wrote, "Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun."

Priyanka posted a reel that consisted of several big moments from her filming journey. From giving a glimpse of her character's name, Nadia which was posted on her vanity van to her on-set chair featuring her full name, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the actress added some fun moments in her video. She also gave a glimpse of her special visitor on set, her pet dog Diana.

In the video, Priyanka was also seen driving the custom car that her husband Nick Jonas gifted her on set. Previously, Priyanka had posted a photo of herself with the car, featuring Mrs Jonas on it and wrote, "Now that’s a ride… thank you @nickjonas always helping with my cool quotient."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's video HERE

Citadel has been one of Chopra's most-anticipated projects. The show also stars, Richard Madden in a lead role. The spy series wrapped up its shooting in Atlanta recently. The show has been created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers. Apart from Citadel, the actress' other projects also include Ending Things with Anthony Mackie and It's All Coming Back To Me starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and also Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'almost' wraps up Citadel after 18 months of shooting with some ice cream