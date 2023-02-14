Love Again Trailer: Priyanka Chopra finds love in 'stranger' Sam Heughan; Nick Jonas' cameo is the highlight

The wait is finally over! The trailer for Priyanka Chopra’s much-awaited movie ‘Love Again’ has dropped and it looks like a promising watch. Starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in the lead roles, the trailer has everything that you would expect from a romantic comedy. On Tuesday night, Priyanka Chopra confirmed that she will be releasing her movie’s trailer on 14th February. “YOU, Celine, Sam and I… let's make a plan for Valentine's Day. We're bringing you Love Again - trailer in ONE WEEK!” – she wrote in her Instagram post.

The Baywatch star has also shared the poster of her new rom-com alongside Outlander star Sam Heughan today. In the poster, Priyanka is striking a romantic pose with Sam and their chemistry looks breathtaking. A sneak peek in the trailer The trailer starts with a grieving woman named Mira (played by Priyanka Chopra), who is struggling to live her life after the death of her boyfriend. She keeps on texting him on his old number which is now being used by a journalist named Rob. He gets so moved by the emotions in her texts that he seeks singer Celine Dion’s help to meet Mira in person. Ultimately, he falls for her. Mira develops a special connection with Rob (played by Heughan) by coincidence as she sends messages to her fiancée without knowing the fact that it has been sent to another man. All in all, the trailer highlights Mira’s challenging journey to discover love.