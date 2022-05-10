Priyanka Chopra gets 'back to work' for Citadel after sharing the first photo of her baby girl

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently introduced their baby girl by sharing her first glimpse on Instagram, after they welcomed her in January this year. The couple revealed that their daughter finally came home after 100 days in NICU. After welcoming her baby home, Chopra got back to work and shared a new story to give a glimpse of the same.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a photo of herself sporting a stunning red dress and captioned it as "Back to work" along with the hashtag for her upcoming show Citadel. The actress wrapped up shooting for her Amazon series in December last year and called it the most intense year of shooting while also teasing that it's going to be worth it for fans. Priyanka had shared a series of photos back then with the show's crew as she said, "It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

As for her new photo in the Instagram story, it looks like Chopra may be getting ready for promotions of the series. While a release date for the show wasn't confirmed earlier, it was stated that the series starring Priyanka alongside Richard Madden will release in 2022. The plot of the action-packed series has been tightly kept under wraps and hence fans have been excited for the first trailer of the series to drop soon.

In the new photo shared by Priyanka, she was seen posing alongside her name card which read her full name with the Jonas surname. Last year, the actress hit the headlines after she dropped 'Jonas' out of her social media profiles, causing netizens to stir up divorce rumours. While addressing the same, Priyanka told Vanity Fair earlier this year that it was a "professional hazard" as she spoke about going through social media scrutiny.

