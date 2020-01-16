Priyanka Chopra gets 'risky' with Nick Jonas as they tease Jonas Brothers' new song 'What A Man Gotta Do'

The Jonas Brothers didn't have to look too far for the leading ladies in their music video as their respective wives came on board. Check out the poster below.

The Jonas Brothers have been on a roll since they made a strong comeback from an almost 6-year hiatus in 2019. From performing to jam-packed auditoriums to dropping new beats, the Jonas Brothers have topped charts since then. Now, in the next few weeks they will be taking the Grammys stage and dishing out their best music. But before that, Nick Jonas teased the Jonas Brothers' new song on social media on Wednesday night when he shared the song's first look.

The Jonas Brothers didn't have to look too far for the leading ladies in their music video as their respective wives came on board. Taking to Instagram, Nick Jonas revealed the first look of the upcoming song titled 'What A Man Gotta Do'. In the photo, Nick and Priyanka can be seen wearing matching oversized shirts. The caption for Nick's photo read, "She's Risky and I'm the Business #WhatAManGottaDoVideo."

The Jonas Brothers' account also shared a photo of Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle. The adorable photo shows Danielle holding a cat, while Kevin holds up a boom box. Check out the super fun posters of 'What A Man Gotta Do' below:

The J-Sisters had earlier starred in the Jonas Brothers' comeback song 'Sucker' last year. Priyanka, Danielle and Sophie wowed in the band's music video which went on to become a chart topper. We cannot wait to see Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's poster. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

