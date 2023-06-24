Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her set life as she shoots for Heads of State; See PICS

Priyanka Chopra, the celebrated Indian actress is currently on the top of her game, with a handful of promising projects in her kitty. The versatile actress was last seen in Citadel, the espionage thriller series which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. After a short break, Priyanka Chopra recently started shooting for Heads of State, her upcoming film, recently. The shooting of the action thriller which is produced by Amazon Studios is now progressing in London.

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her set life

After wrapping the first schedule of Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra had taken a short break to enjoy some family time with her hubby Nick Jonas, and their infant daughter Malti Marie. However, PC has now resumed shooting for the action thriller, and confirmed the same with her Instagram posts, recently. The celebrated actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a stunning selfie, as she was heading for the shooting, recently. In the pic, Priyanka looks extremely stylish in a white t-shirt. She completed her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses, a black hat, and a signature handmade chocker.

Later, Priyanka Chopra also shared a glimpse of her set life with her fans and followers, by sharing a special picture. In the mirror selfie, the talented actress is seen in a no-make-up look, with her head tied in a high bun. She is dressed in an olive jacket and black top, as she posed in front of her make-up room mirrors. From the picture, it is evident that Priyanka is probably shooting for an action scene.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram stories, below:

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming films

The celebrated star is set to reprise her much-loved role Nadia Sinh from the recent spy thriller Citadel, in the upcoming second season of the popular series. As per the reports, Priyanka Chopra will reunite with her co-star Richard Madden for the second season, which is slated to be helmed by Joe Russo.

PC will be next seen in Heads of State, in which she is co-starring with John Cena and Idris Elba. Later, Priyanka Chopra will make a comeback to Hindi cinema with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming road film which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The Farhan Akhtar directorial will start rolling after all three leading ladies wrap up their current commitments.

