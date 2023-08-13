Priyanka Chopra gives major shoutout to Jonas Brothers as they get ready for The Tour; see PICS

Priyanka Chopra is currently going through a great phase in both her personal and professional lives. The celebrated star, who earned immensely positive reviews for her performance in the recent web series Citadel, is totally busy with some promising projects in her kitty. When it comes to her personal life, Priyanka is happily married to famous American singer-actor Nick Jonas. Recently, PC took to her Instagram handle and gave a major shoutout to her hubby Nick and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, as they are set to kickstart their concert tour.

Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for Jonas Brothers

The Heads of State actress, who is all excited for the Jonas Brothers - Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas and their much-awaited concert tour, shared a video clip which is recorded at the stadium, on her Instagram story. In the video, the celebrated singer brothers are seen performing the final soundcheck at the stadium, as they get ready for the opening night of their tour concert.

"Wohoooo! Opening night of The Tour! #Soundcheck @yankeestadium @jonasbrothers," wrote Priyanka Chopra, who gave her husband and brothers-in-law a major shoutout with the video, in her caption. Later, she also shared a picture of her personalized coffee mug, and signature 'Jonas Brothers' tumbler with a sparkling drink, as she geared up to witness the magical trio's performance on the stage.

Jonas Brothers share glimpses of their rehearsals

Later, the Jonas Brothers took to their official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of their final rehearsals at the stadium, to the much excitement of their fans. "See you at 8 pm @yankeestadium!!!," the trio captioned their post. In the pictures, Nick, Kevin, and Joe are seen performing soundcheck and instrument check, as they get ready for the opening night concert.

About The Tour

As you may know, Jonas Brothers announced 50 new dates of The Tour in July, this year, leaving their fans highly excited. As per the updates, the tour includes 25 North American concerts, along with many stops in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. For the unversed, the singers are performing in Australia, for the first time in their careers.

