Priyanka Chopra gives a peek into her weekend with daughter Malti Marie; the mother-daughter duo is adorbs

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying every bit of motherhood and her Instagram space is proof of the same. The actress is quite active on social media, where she often treats her millions of fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Lately, she has been dropping several adorable pictures with her daughter Malti Marie. Speaking of which, earlier today, the Citadel actress shared a sneak peek of how her weekend is going with Malti. Scroll below to take a look.

Priyanka Chopra shares a new picture of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

A few hours ago, Priyanka took to the stories feature on Instagram and shared a new picture of Malti Marie. In the snapshot, the little one can be seen dressed in a cute blue and purple tie-and-dye tee shirt. She faced her back towards the camera as she sat in front of a wooden table. While there were a couple of other toys on the table, Malti can be seen picking up and observing a yellow toy car. Along with the photo, Priyanka wrote the caption, “Loving cars.. (heart eye emoji)”.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s photo of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas’ Mother’s Day wish for Priyanka

This Mother’s Day, Nick Jonas had a sweet wish for Priyanka. Nick took to the ‘gram and shared a picture of Priyanka and Malti Marie whom he lovingly addresses as MM. In the snapshot, Chopra Jonas could be seen carrying a visibly-cheerful Malti on her shoulders as they took a walk in the city. While the actress was seen donning a grey co-ord set and a cap with sunglasses, Malti was dressed in an animal-printed onesie and silver boots.

In the next video, we see Priyanka carrying her baby daughter in her arms across a crossing, as the latter excitedly moved her little hands and legs. The Citadel actress could not help but laugh. On the other hand, Nick, who was behind them recording the video, can be heard calling out Malti’s name with love.

