Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her 'tough day' at work from the Citadel set

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming show Citadel. The actress who recently shared a photo of her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas for the first time on Instagram announced that she was heading back to work at Citadel last week. In her new post, Chopra dropped a photo sporting bruises on her face after shoot day.

Sharing a photo of herself that showcased sporting a bruise under her nose and also on her lips as she seemingly shot another action sequence for the series, Priyanka gave a peek at a day in the life of her acting job with the post. In the caption, she wrote, "Did u have a tough day at work as well?" The photo showcased the actress sporting a black outfit.

Priyanka Chopra shares a post from Citadel set:

Responding to Chopra's post was Awkwafina who dropped a series of fire emojis in the comments as she seemed to be applauding Priyanka for her badass look. Citadel has been one of the most-anticipated projects starring Chopra given that it will see her teaming up with Eternals star Richard Madden. The series has also been created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers.

Speaking about the spy series with Variety, previously, Joe Russo had mentioned that the storyline of the series has been kept tightly under wraps because "It’s a big world set against the backdrop of a thriller. Each show features complimentary narratives, set in different locations, using different characters but are all tangentially associated with one of the two major organisations that are in the show"

