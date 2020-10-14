Priyanka Chopra gives insight into her & Nick Jonas’ quarantine; Recalls being careful due to health condition

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke to ET about her quarantine with Nick Jonas and revealed how the duo had to be “super careful” due to their existing health conditions.

Jonas recently spoke to ET and reflected on how her quarantine with husband Nick Jonas had been a time of productivity and growth. Now that PeeCee is getting back to work, she stated that the transition from quarantine to work is finally settling in. "We've been very, very safe actually, because Nick is Type 1 [diabetic], and I'm asthmatic." "So, you know, we've just been super careful about who we interact with and how we do it," Priyanka told the publication.

In case you didn't know, Priyanka has started working again and is currently promoting her new horror thriller, Evil Eye, starring Sunita Mani. During the chat, PCJ also admitted that she's "so excited about going back to set" now that she's been back at it. "I've been doing a lot of developmental stuff and producing a bunch of work, so actually quarantine has been very, very productive for both me and Nick," Priyanka shared. "But just the idea of tangibly being back on set is, like, crazy."

Chopra also stated that there are quarantine perks she’s gotten used to. "Traffic. I don't miss being stuck in traffic and going to meetings," she shared. "I'm actually really grateful to be able to wear sweatpants with, like, a formal shirt and, you know, do an interview."

During the same interview, Priyanka also touched base on her latest project Evil Eye in which she served as an executive producer. Chopra said that the film gave her an opportunity to develop a project that ticked two important boxes for her when it comes to filmmaking. "It compelled me so much because of multiple reasons, [including] having two really strong female parts," she explained. "I have a very, very tight relationship with my mother, and I love that mother-daughter relationship."

It also gave her the chance to pull together a diverse cast and shine a light on actors who might otherwise not get a shot at working on a mainstream project for American audiences.

"My quest in life, as a producer, is to influx Hollywood with brown people, because we don't see enough of us," Priyanka added. "And to be able to do an all South Asian cast in a movie with Amazon and Blumhouse -- who are both powerhouses -- was a dream come true for me."

"I want to demand leading parts for people who are like me. I want to have girls that look like me... start to be on the poster of a movie," she continued. "It's my greatest joy and honour to be able to create opportunities where I didn't have them."

