Priyanka Chopra gives a peek of her 'early wrap' treat after Citadel shoot; SEE PIC

Priyanka Chopra has been busy with the shooting of her upcoming series titled Citadel which is backed by the Russo Brothers. After finishing its shoot in Spain last month, the actress is currently in the UK and took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of a special treat she enjoyed after wrapping up the night shoot early in Birmingham.

Sharing a story on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Early wrap on a night shoot!! Well, that deserves a treat. #citadel." In her post, Chopra dropped a boomerang video that showed a fancy drink that was laced with liquid nitrogen. The actress captured in her Instagram story, the smoky, cauldron effect that came with her drink.

Recently, Priyanka made the headlines for dropping her Jonas surname from her Instagram bio, and well, it caused an unnecessary ruckus on social media as fans began to wonder if it meant that her relationship with her husband Nick Jonas was in a rocky place. Putting all the rumours to rest though, Priyanka shared a post promoting the release of Jonas Brothers Family Roast on Instagram where she proudly wrote, "perks of being a Jonas" in caption.



The recently released Netflix special saw Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas participating in a roast where comedians Pete Davidson, Lily Singh, Jack Whitehall and more along with their wives roasted the trio. The comedy special received a lot of love from fans who couldn't get enough of how amazingly the 'J Sistrs' managed to hilariously troll their husbands.

