Priyanka Chopra gives us a glimpse of her stunning walk-in closet and it's every girl's dream; SEE PIC

Ever wondered what Priyanka Chopra's closet from her grand LA home looks like? Well, lucky for us, the actress' new selfie gave us a peek at the same and it's definitely what you dreamed of. Priyanka took to Instagram to drop a series of selfies flaunting her freshly washed hair and in one selfie, it's her stunning closet that caught our eye.

While Chopra may be busy flaunting her luscious tresses that looked every bit of beautiful in her new photos, it's the mirror selfie that has got everyone talking. In one of the photos that the actress shared on her carousel, she was seen posing in front of a full-length mirror. Even as her casual look with sneakers and green track pants had us completely impressed, it's also the other stuff seen in the background that we can't get over.

In Priyanka's mirror selfie, she was seen posing in the middle of her gorgeous closet which consisted of a collection of handbags and shoes that was beyond impressive. From her neatly lined up thigh-high boots to the sneaker collection, Priyanka's shoe collection could make anyone jealous.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

As for the other photos shared by PeeCee, in one of the clicks, she was also seen sporting oversized glasses and that certainly made us wonder what her sunglasses collection would be like hopefully, someday we get a glimpse of that as well.

Chopra who earlier this year welcomed a baby girl with Nick Jonas via surrogate was recently in the headlines as reports suggested that the actress has found a unique name for her daughter who has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka and Nick are yet to confirm the same.

