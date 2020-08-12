  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra hails Kamala Harris as she becomes 1st Indian descent to be chosen as vice presidential runner

The historic announcement makes Kamala Harris the first Black woman and the first Indian-American woman to be selected as the vice presidential nominee of a major party.
Mumbai
US senator Kamala Harris made history as she was picked by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as his running mate. Biden, who is going head to head with Donald Trump for the upcoming US elections, will have Kamla Harris as his Vice-President if he does win the elections and come to power. The historic announcement makes Kamala the first Black woman and the first Indian-American woman to be selected as the vice presidential nominee of a major party. 

The announcement was hailed by millions across the globe. And one of the notable stars celebrating this achievement was Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress took to social media to hail Kamala Harris and called it a 'proud moment' for women all over. 

Priyanka wrote, "This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major US party’s presidential ticket. #representationmatters PS: To my younger self - look how far we have come!" 

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post for Kamala Harris below: 

Kamala Harris, 55, was born to Indian-Jamaican parents. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai and immigrated to the US to attend a doctoral program at UC Berkeley, as per CNN. Kamala becomes only the fourth woman in US history to be chosen for one of the presidential tickets. 

