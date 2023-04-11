Priyanka Chopra has an adorable note for 'Daddy' Nick Jonas as she welcomes him home on Easter

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American pop star Nick Jonas are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the entertainment industry around the world. The 40-year-old actress has welcomed back her beloved husband, the 30-year-old musician, in a special way. Continue reading to know what exactly the Quantico and Citadel star said.

Priyanka Chopra welcomes Nick Jonas with a note

Chopra posted a short note on her Instagram story welcoming husband Nick Jonas as he returns from the promotions of his recently released Jonas Brothers single called Waffle House. "So happy you're home Daddy @nickjonas," she wrote on her Instagram story as she shared the Easter celebration pictures he had posted.

The duo celebrated their one-year-old daughter Malti's first Easter in London with a stunning but intimate lunch and fans could not stop gushing over how cute their pictures were. In the picture shared by Jonas, he holds Chopra as the two proudly smile at their daughter who is busy playing with her toys. He also shared a picture of the lovely table setup which included floral arrangements, designer glasses, Easter eggs, and the menu for the celebration.

Jonas joined his wife and daughter in London, who also recently arrived from India after Chopra finished her promotional tour for her upcoming Amazon series with Richard Madden titled Citadel. Next on the promotional tour list was London and so Jonas joined them so they could celebrate the festival together. Previously, Chopra also shared a set of pictures with her daughter from their Easter celebrations.

The popular actress posted a picture where Malti is seen wearing a white t-shirt with the words 'Malti Marie's first Easter' written over it. Other pictures show the mother-daughter duo twinning in their matching nightwear, Malti holding chocolate easter eggs, and the one-year-old playing in the backyard with Gino and Panda, two of the three Chopra-Jonas pets. "Easter Sunday. [heart emoji] [evil eye emoji] [folded hands emoji]," she captioned the post.

Another picture she shared on her Instagram story featured Malti sitting in a basket wearing a yellow and white frock as she is surrounded by flowers. The toddler wears a white flower headband as she looks busy playing with the setup. "Happy Easter to all celebrating [face with party horn emoji] [red heart emoji] [folded hands emoji]," Chopra wrote on the image.

