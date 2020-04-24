Priyanka Chopra has a novel way of feeding husband Nick Jonas some cake; Watch Video

While Priyanka Chopra attended quite a few Jonas Brothers concerts, there was one where the actress fed some cake to Nick and it was simply adorable.

and Nick Jonas have locked down themselves in their US home but the couple continue to keep in touch with their fans via social media. The Desi Girl is busy sharing photos and videos urging her millions of fans to stay home and stay safe. Their fan clubs, on the other hand, are making sure they miss no new moments of the power couple.

However, this one video shared by a fan club seemed unmissable. The video is from the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour from last year. While Priyanaka attended quite a few concerts, there was one where the actress fed some cake to Nick.

Unlike you and I, Priyanka had a completely different way of feeding cake to Nick. Looks like, the singer is a health conscious freak and not too big on sweets. That is why in the video Priyanka can be seen taking some whipped cake cream on her index finger and feeding Nick.

The two then adorably hug and kiss reminding us of the good ol' days before the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out Priyanka and Nick's super sweet video below:

Meanwhile, Priyanka had recently shared stunning sun-kissed photos as she celebrated Earth Day. The actress wrote, 'We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let’s heal Mother Earth together. #EarthDay #EarthDayEveryDay' and she did receive a lot of love for it. From husband Nick as well as he left all scores of heart-eyed emojis for her.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×