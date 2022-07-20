Priyanka Chopra has THIS to say when asked if Nick Jonas and she will ever act or sing together

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are THE power couple that we just love to love! Nickyanka have been married since late 2018 and even embraced parenthood this year, welcoming a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. While the two are talented in their respective professions - acting and music, even dabbling in each other's - they're also partners as business entrepreneurs. However, we've yet to see the two, either on screen or maybe, a music collaboration.

In an interview with Variety, Priyanka Chopra was asked when we'll see Nick Jonas and her on a screen together or in a recording studio singing together. On this, Priyanka shared, "I love working with Nick so you'll see things happen as the years unfold. But I'll never sing with him." When pointed out that she, too, is a singer like her Jonas Brothers husband, PeeCee quipped, "Not like him! No chance. He's a musical prodigy." As for when the couple will act together, the 40-year-old actress confirmed, "We're definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together."

Give us the romantic comedy starring Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas already!

Would you like to see Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas star together in a movie/TV show or collaborate on a single? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated turning the big 4-0! Another milestone achieved is that it's the Citadel star's first birthday as a mother, so we can bet that the celebrations with Nick Jonas and baby Malti Marie were extra special for our desi girl.

