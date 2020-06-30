Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest wish for Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas on their 1st marriage anniversary

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been showered with several wishes on their first marriage anniversary. The latest celeb to wish them is Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Game of Thrones fame Sophie Turner tied the knot with her beau Joe Jonas last year on June 29, 2019. Although they had already exchanged vows in the month of May, they had a grand celebration on the aforementioned date. The lovely couple is now being showered with wishes from all over the world as they celebrate their first marriage anniversary. And the best part is that the two of them will soon be embracing parenthood much to the excitement of fans.

Among the loved ones who wished the power couple on their anniversary is Jonas. The Baywatch actress has recently shared a lovely post on her Instagram handle in which she has shared a throwback picture of Sophie and Joe from the day of their wedding. Needless to say, the couple looks super adorable in the picture that is sure to make anyone nostalgic. Priyanka leaves a sweet caption for them which reads, “Love you both.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the actress is married to Joe’s brother Nick Jonas. The two of them tied the knot in 2018 and have been inseparable since then. On the work front, she was last seen in the Bollywood movie The Sky is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. She now has two Hollywood movies in the pipeline namely Matrix 4 and We Can Be Heroes. The actress is currently under home quarantine with Nick Jonas and the rest of their family.

