Priyanka Chopra has the best time at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour; Actress dances her heart out in joy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had the best time at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in London recently.

The Citadel actress attended the much-talked-about concert this weekend with his family and friends. Earlier in the day, Chopra Jonas also shared a slew of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories, thus treating fans and followers to glimpses of her time there.

And now, a new video has surfaced on the internet, in which Priyanka can be seen dancing her heart out as Queen Bey performs on stage.

Priyanka Chopra dances at Beyonce’s concert

A few hours ago, a fan account called jerryxmimi shared a clip from Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in London, where Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 40, can be seen having a whale of a time. In the video, Priyanka is seen singing and dancing with joy as the singer performed on stage. The Love Again actress looked stunning as she donned a black dress and her hair was left open.

Sharing the video, the fan account wrote, “Priyanka having the time of her life with Madhu and Tammana in the VIP section at Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance World Tour' concert in London, there were Salma Hayek, Daniel Kaluuya, Jay Z Alfonso Cuarón, François Henri Pinault and few others."

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra’s acting projects

Priyanka recently had two back-to-back releases. She was seen in Prime Video's Citadel, where she played the role of an agent named Nadia Sinh. The actress shared screen space with Richard Madden. Apart from this, Priyanka also featured in the romantic comedy movie Love Again where was seen opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Both projects have received mixed reactions from critics and fans alike.

Her next project is Heads of State, where she will be collaborating with John Cena and Idris Elba. The Ilya Naishuller directorial will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

