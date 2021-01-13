Priyanka Chopra heaps praise on The White Tiger co star Adarsh Gourav, calls him an 'incredible talent'

Amid her virtual press tour, Priyanka Chopra hailed her co-star Adarsh Gourav and called him a 'star' ahead of The White Tiger's release.

Jonas is gearing up for an eventful start to the year as her film opposite Rajkummar Rao The White Tiger will be releasing on Netflix. The actress, who recently wrapped the shooting of her Hollywood film Text For You in London, has now begun the virtual press tour for The White Tiger. Apart from Priyanka and Rajkummar, the film stars newbie Adarsh Gourav in the leading role. The film's teaser and trailer have put the youngster under the spotlight with netizens applauding him for standing out amidst such heavyweights.

Amid her virtual press tour, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share various glimpses as she interacted with the media from London. Priyanka wasn't alone as Adarsh joined her for a few interviews. And while they were at it, the actress also heaped praises on her co-star Adarsh.

Sharing a screenshot of their virtual interview, Priyanka wrote, "This guy.. can't wait for you to meet this incredible talent...our star! @gouravadarsh delivers a powerful performance as Balram in #thewhitetiger." Check out Priyanka's post for the youngster below:

Meanwhile, The White Tiger directed by Ramin Bahrani will see Priyanka and Rajkummar come together to share screen space for the first time ever. The actors have already impressed netizens with their fresh pairing. The Netflix film is adapted from Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name and will release on 22 January on the streaming platform.

Are you looking forward to The White Tiger? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra sends a 'big hug' to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 'lil princess': 'So happy for you guys'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×