Priyanka Chopra on her quarantine period being a blessing: We're healthy, friends and family are healthy

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra got candid about how her quarantine period with Nick Jonas has been a blessing. The 38-year-old actress revealed that she's found time to really be creative.

The coronavirus pandemic has definitely led to major changes across the globe which included getting used to the quarantine lifestyle. When it comes to and Nick Jonas, the couple has been quarantining in Los Angeles from the past few months. For Chopra, in particular, the quarantine period has come like a "blessing" as not only is she, Jonas, their families and friends healthy but she's also got the time to be creative. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Priyanka spoke candidly about her quarantine period.

"I have to say, I feel very blessed to be in such a good spot compared to so many people in the world. We're healthy, friends and family are healthy, and I've had time to really be creative. So I have to say this has been a blessing," PeeCee shared with ET while revealing that she's doing okay and staying busy. The 38-year-old actress also hoped that everyone will look back at 2020 and wonder how they were at home for six-seven months which is crazy. Chopra also hoped that we look back and see how adversity has affected so many parts of the world with so many people who had to deal with "poverty, hunger, more than even COVID."

"It's an insane, intense time but this is the time to show our humanity I feel," the Citadel star noted and added that this is the time for humanity to come together.

Moreover, Chopra stated that in 10 years, we'll look back at 2020 and really question and wonder, who reacted and how? This to Priyanka is a testament to what the human spirit can do and she thinks it's really great to steer in the direction of helping and positivity.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals she can't resist THIS dish plated up by Nick Jonas: That's also on our brunch menus

What do you have to say about Priyanka Chopra's remarks? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Entertainment Tonight

Share your comment ×