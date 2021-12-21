Priyanka Chopra on her shopping experience with Nick Jonas: He is the most efficient shopper

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she's not much of a shopper as she doesn't have the patience but her American pop star husband Nick Jonas is the best person to hit the stores with.

Speaking to the Evening Standard newspaper, Priyanka said: "I'm not much of a shopper, I don't have the patience to go to five different shops. I need it to be made easy for me which happens at Harrods because they have everything under one roof.

"My husband, Nick, he's the best shopper, the most efficient - and he actually likes it."

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick back in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance. They had traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Priyanka has not allowed her career to wane since tying the knot.

After her transatlantic transition from Bollywood to Hollywood, she's gone on to star in a number of films including the 'Baywatch' reboot alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson, and is currently the lead in Amazon's spy drama 'Citadel' alongside Stanley Tucci.

Priyanka will be returning to the big screens in the third instalment of the eagerly anticipated 'The Matrix Resurrections' that will be out in cinemas this week.

Her other off-screen projects included the release of her memoir back in February 'Unfinished' which made the 'New York Times' Bestselling list.

Priyanka also has her own production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, and her goal is to create as many opportunities for actors of colour as she can.

She said: "My company Purple Pebble Pictures has a first look deal with Amazon, we're doing really incredible work. I have just forayed as a producer into Broadway with my company.

"I think I'm expanding myself as a producer and creating opportunities for people of colour, for Indians - but for myself too. To be able to give myself the opportunity for parts that may or may not be written for me."

"Now, not every one of them may go to the Oscars like White Tiger, but the attempt is to be able to create content which has something to say, and yet to put culture and diversity at the forefront. It's an exciting time."

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I've been told 'Yeh thodi na kar payegi' but I kept doing my work