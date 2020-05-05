Priyanka Chopra hosts her own MET Gala with niece Sky & the theme could give Disney a run for their money

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is missing the MET Gala red carpet. So she decided to host her own version of the Gala with the help of her niece Sky.

May 4th marked the first Monday of the month and in an ideal world, it would have been the MET Gala of 2020. However, owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, the annual fashion event was put on hold. While several Hollywood celebrities looked back at the best memories from the Gala, Jonas decided to throw her own Gala. The actress, who has been practicing social distancing in the US with Nick Jonas and other family members, gave us a glimpse of her home Gala.

The Sky Is Pink star had some help from niece Sky Krishna. Together, the duo threw a princess-themed Gala. Their fashion event saw PeeCee ditched the fancy gowns for a perfect summer's dress. She wore a denim wrap around outfit with her hair tied into a messy bun.

To top it off, Sky also gave Priyanka a beautiful tiara, bringing the theme of their gala to life. Priyanka shared a few pictures from their fun day with the caption, "First Monday in May This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess ⁣Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna."

Check out the photos below:

Over the weekend, Priyanka shared a video of her working out with Sky. Laying on the sofa, PeeCee was seen lifting Sky. She shared the video with the caption, "No gym, no problem." Check out the video below:

Priyanka joined , Amitabh Bachchan, , and several other celebrities for the I For India concert. Read all about it here: I For India: Priyanka Chopra focuses on safety of health professionals; Nick Jonas & family join too

