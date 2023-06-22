Priyanka Chopra humbly greets fans during Heads Of State shoot in London; Waves at them from her car-WATCH

Priyanka Chopra is on a roll! The actress has some incredibly exciting projects in the pipeline, and after her recently released series Citadel, and rom-com Love Again, she is currently busy shooting for Amazon Studios’ Heads Of State. Priyanka has joined hands with renowned Hollywood stars John Cena and Idris Elba for the project, and it was officially announced in April 2023. The actress has been busy shooting for Heads Of State in London and just recently, she was spotted greeting her fans during the shoot. A video shared by one of her fans has surfaced on social media, and fans are in awe of her humility.

Priyanka Chopra greets her fans humbly during Heads Of State shoot in London

A video that has been shared by Priyanka Chopra's fan page shows the actress greeting her fans gathered outside what appears to be the shoot location. She is seen smiling widely, waving at each one of her fans, and greeting them with ‘hello’. She is also seen shaking her fans hands. PeeCee looked absolutely stunning in a casual outfit. She was seen wearing a grey tank top layered with a dark green jacket, and black jeans. Her hair was tied up in a braided hairstyle. The video also later showed Priyanka leaving in a car, and as her fans said ‘Bye, Priyanka,’ the actress was seen waving from her car.

The video has surfaced on Priyanka’s fan pages, and while one fan commented, “She waved bye from her car she is the best,” another one wrote, “She’s the bestest.” A third comment read, “Action queen ready with another action movie.” Clearly, fans are super excited about Heads Of State!

About Heads Of State

Heads Of State stars Priyanka Chopra, John Cena and Idris Elba in the lead. The project is touted to be an action thriller, and is directed by Ilya Naishuller. It is jointly produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard, for Safran Company.

Priyanka Chopra began shooting for the project in May 2023. She teased a small glimpse of her look on Instagram, and wrote, “#headsofstate @amazonstudios @naishuller (folded hands and movie camera emojis) ॐ नमः शिवाय.”

