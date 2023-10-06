Priyanka Chopra in dilemma of choosing sides amid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce? Reports

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner appear to have known they had found each other as soulmates almost as soon as they first met. A year after they started dating, they got engaged, and a few years later, they got married. Since then, they have had two children, and they appeared to be continually encouraging one another through all of their endeavors and significant life events.

Their relationship looked quite perfect only till September 2023 when their divorce rumors surfaced, and in no time the rumorsr were confirmed. The ex-couple’s celebrity friends and families are divided as a result of their divorce. However, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is finding the divorce difficult.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is facing quite a difficult time dealing with the in-laws' separation and custody

Jonas and Turner had a star-studded extravaganza for their 2019 wedding. Ashley Graham, Maisie Williams, and Dr. Phil were present at the couple's second ceremony, which took place about two months after the first one in Las Vegas and was live-streamed by DJ Diplo. Tom Holland, Dan + Shay, and Khalid were also present. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the bride's sister-in-law, and the groom's fellow Jonas Brothers, Kevin and Nick, were present to support the pair at both events.

Friends and Family have to choose sides amidst Joe and Sophie's divorce

Although now that Joe and Sophie have split, their well-known friends and family are being pressured to take a side. In particular, given that the divorce is anything but amicable; the Game of Thrones actor, 27, claims that her ex-husband, 34, struck her by filing for divorce on September 5 and then declined to give their daughters' passports so she could return to her native England as they had earlier approved. As of September 26, after Joe rejected the allegations, the pair had decided that neither of them would take Willa, 3, or Delphine, 14 months, outside of New York.

According to Life & Style Magazine a source claimed, "Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends separate, but a few are caught in the middle of this mess.” Given that Priyanka, 41, is facing quite a difficult time dealing with the in-laws' separation and custody. "She and Sophie were quite close. Sophie once assumed she and Joe would move to London, as would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka adores Sophie and her nieces and does not want to jeopardize their presence in her life,” the source added.

Joe’s ex-girlfriend Taylor and ex-wife Sofie seem to have bonded stronger

Swift and Sophie have been spotted out and about in New York City, including at Temple Bar and Via Carota. Taylor is believed to have invited the GOT star to a girl's night in her Tribeca apartment. She is now even offering Sophie and her daughters an apartment to live in, claims a September 27 report.

