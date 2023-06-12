Priyanka Chopra is elated as she shares ‘photo dump’ from Italy after attending Bulgari event

Priyanka Chopra has blessed her fans and followers with a brand-new slideshow of photos and videos from her recent trip to Rome, Italy.

The 40-year-old actress was recently in Rome to attend the inauguration of Bulgari Hotels in the city, given that she is one of the faces of the luxury brand. And now, she took to Instagram to share sneak peeks from her time with her team there. Scroll below to take a look.

Priyanka Chopra shares photos from Rome

In the first picture shared by Priyanka Chopra, we see her posing with a friend with her tongue out. The Citadel star was seen wearing a beautiful white gown with a deep neckline, and a thigh-high slit in the front. Her hair was tied in a half ponytail, and she completed her look with a statement neckpiece and a pair of stud earrings. In the next two pictures, Priyanka was seen posing with more friends as she wore a multicolored co-ord set, featuring a blazer and a pair of trousers with geometric patterns.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post

In the next picture, we see a view of what looks like the Sistine Chapel. The following picture shows Priyanka clicking a mirror selfie in the white gown while a team member helps her with her hair. The next two slides feature pictures of a branded handbag and a beverage alike. The next slide is a clip of Rome’s beautiful monuments, and the slide following that showcases Priyanka having a good time as she poses for the camera. The last picture in the post features the Love Again actress on a flight as she enjoys a slice of pizza.

Sharing these photos, Priyanka captioned the post, “Italia photo dump (Italy national flag emoji, red heart emoji, star emoji)” #bestteamever.” She also tagged the brand in the caption.

Chopra, who was recently seen in Citadel and Love Again, is currently working on her next project named Heads of State. The Ilya Naishuller directorial also features John Cena and Idris Elba in key roles.

