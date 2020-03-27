Priyanka Chopra joins Nick Jonas for a fun round of exercise in the sun amid the self quarantine; Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a sunny workout session. The couple has self-isolated and adopting to social distancing amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

and Nick Jonas have cooped up in their US residence amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The couple is taking all precautionary measures to combat Covid-19. However, they are not letting the self-quarantine stop them from soaking up some sun. While they haven't stepped out their plush residence, Nickyanka did leave the comfy indoors to workout in their sunny parking lot. The Jonas Brothers singer shared a video showcasing the couple working out while being surrounded by their high-end cars.

Nick sported a black workout tee with a pair of grey shorts. He sported a baseball cap to protect himself from the harsh sunlight. Meanwhile, PeeCee sported an all-black gym ensemble. The Quantico actress wore a sleeveless black tee with a pair of black workout pants. She pulled out a pair of sunglasses to help fight the sunny rays.

Let Nick and Priyanka inspire you to get out and workout despite the lockdown here:

Priyanka is doing her bit to make sure everyone has the right information about the novel virus. The actress collaborated with WHO for a live session where director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and infectious disease epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove debunked numerous rumours about Coronavirus.

Later, she took up the Safe Hands Challenge. She, with the help of Nick, wrote a song that everyone could sing while washing their hands properly. "It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve. And here's a song to ensure you're doing this for at least 20 seconds. co-written by @nickjonas," she wrote on Instagram. Check out the video below:

She nominated Kate Bosworth, Mindy Kaling, Nick Jonas, and Amitabh Bachchan to share their handwashing videos. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra turns Nick Jonas' lap into her pillow as they stay indoors amid Coronavirus outbreak

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More