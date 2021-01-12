Priyanka Chopra jokes about having 11 children with Nick Jonas; Actress wants to build their own cricket team

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently revealed if she wants children, and how many, if yes. Scroll down to see what the global icon had to say.

Jonas recently spoke to The Sunday Times and shared personal details about her relationship with husband Nick Jonas. When asked about how many children the global icon wants or if that’s even on the cards for the couple, the actress said that she wants 11 children! The 38-year-old actress laughed it off and explained that she actually wants a cricket team, which has 11 people. Shortly after that, rethinking the idea, PeeCee then said that 11 might be too many, saying: “I’m not so sure.”

On a serious note, the actress said that she does want children, and she wants as many as she can have. In the same interview, the actress opened up about the cultural differences and age-gap between her and her American husband Nick Jonas. The actress praised husband Nick for taking to the Indian culture “like fish to water,” and even said that these gaps are “not hurdles” in the duo’s relationship.

When asked if the 10 year age gap between her and Nick or the cultural difference was an issue in their relationship, PeeCee said that just like any other couple, the duo has to understand each other’s differences and adjust to what they like. Peecee then called these gaps more of an adventure than a hurdle, adding that they both adjusted well, and it didn’t cause any problems between the two. Peecee said that at the end of the day, they both want someone in their corner, who, apart from the world, is just comforting you and providing companionship.

