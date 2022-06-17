Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'almost' wraps up Citadel after 18 months of shooting with some ice cream

PC Jonas shares a piece of her wrap day on the sets of her web series Citadel.

Published on Jun 17, 2022
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Prime Video has yet to announce the release date for Priyanka's series Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra "almost" wraps up her upcoming first web series Citadel. PC took to Instagram, earlier today, and shared with her fans a glimpse of her day on the set of her upcoming science fiction series and revealed that she has almost wrapped her project. She posted a set of snaps and gave an update on her wrap-up cupcake bash.

In her story, Priyanka uploaded a click of the cute pink truck that brought the crew on set, a blissful gift of cupcakes. She wrote in the post, "It's finally 'almost wrap' on Citadel after 18 months! The heat is on in Atlanta and I couldn't be more grateful for an amazing cast and crew but also ice cream!" She then posted another snap of a delicious cupcake and gave a shout-out to the female-owned business that provided the pretty cupcakes on set. She wrote, "Ps - Great job, @taydoesitbetter. So great to see an independent female business owner in complete control. Try them out!!" Priyanka also added another hashtag for the series, "#AlmostWrapDay".

Check out Priyanka Cho[ra Jonas' post on Citadel below:

priyanka_chopra.png
priyanka_chopra_1.png

PC is known for her amazing acting choices and going forward, the actress is delving into OTT waters as she works on Prime Video's upcoming sci-fi series Citadel. Created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, the show has a star-studded cast including Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings, Stanley Tucci, Roland Møller, Osy Ikhile, Sara Martins, Susan Lynch, and more alongside her. The platform has yet to announce a premiere date for the series which is expected to be out as the trailer for the series comes out.

