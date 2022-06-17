Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'almost' wraps up Citadel after 18 months of shooting with some ice cream
PC Jonas shares a piece of her wrap day on the sets of her web series Citadel.
In her story, Priyanka uploaded a click of the cute pink truck that brought the crew on set, a blissful gift of cupcakes. She wrote in the post, "It's finally 'almost wrap' on Citadel after 18 months! The heat is on in Atlanta and I couldn't be more grateful for an amazing cast and crew but also ice cream!" She then posted another snap of a delicious cupcake and gave a shout-out to the female-owned business that provided the pretty cupcakes on set. She wrote, "Ps - Great job, @taydoesitbetter. So great to see an independent female business owner in complete control. Try them out!!" Priyanka also added another hashtag for the series, "#AlmostWrapDay".
Check out Priyanka Cho[ra Jonas' post on Citadel below:
PC is known for her amazing acting choices and going forward, the actress is delving into OTT waters as she works on Prime Video's upcoming sci-fi series Citadel. Created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, the show has a star-studded cast including Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings, Stanley Tucci, Roland Møller, Osy Ikhile, Sara Martins, Susan Lynch, and more alongside her. The platform has yet to announce a premiere date for the series which is expected to be out as the trailer for the series comes out.
