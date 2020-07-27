  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas urge fans to donate towards Assam flood relief: They need our support

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas took to their respective social media accounts to reveal they have made donations towards the Assam flood relief funds.
1810 reads Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas urge fans to donate towards Assam flood relief: They need our supportPriyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas urge fans to donate towards Assam flood relief: They need our support
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have made donations towards the relief funds helping those affected by the Assam floods. The floods have affected several regions of the state. Over 2,500 villages have been impacted due to the rising water levels of Brahmaputra. Crops have been affected as well. As the state reels from the natural disaster, Priyanka and Nick revealed they have made donations towards Assam flood relief measures. They have also urged fans to come forward and support the organisations. 

While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world,” Priyanka tweeted. 

"They need our attention and support. I’m sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam, and Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp," PeeCee added. 

Nick also shared the same message on his social media platforms. Check out the tweet below: 

For the unversed, Priyanka is also the brand ambassador of Assam. She has featured in several campaigns to promote tourism in the state. This isn't the first time the actress-singer duo has stepped forward to support a case. The couple donated to the Prime Minister’s relief fund and also the Chief Minister’s relief fund when COVID-19 crisis hit India. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Dil Bechara: Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins the bandwagon & promotes late Sushant Singh Rajput's film

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement