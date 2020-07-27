Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas urge fans to donate towards Assam flood relief: They need our support

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas took to their respective social media accounts to reveal they have made donations towards the Assam flood relief funds.

Jonas and Nick Jonas have made donations towards the relief funds helping those affected by the Assam floods. The floods have affected several regions of the state. Over 2,500 villages have been impacted due to the rising water levels of Brahmaputra. Crops have been affected as well. As the state reels from the natural disaster, Priyanka and Nick revealed they have made donations towards Assam flood relief measures. They have also urged fans to come forward and support the organisations.

While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world,” Priyanka tweeted.

"They need our attention and support. I’m sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam, and Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp," PeeCee added.

Nick also shared the same message on his social media platforms. Check out the tweet below:

For the unversed, Priyanka is also the brand ambassador of Assam. She has featured in several campaigns to promote tourism in the state. This isn't the first time the actress-singer duo has stepped forward to support a case. The couple donated to the Prime Minister’s relief fund and also the Chief Minister’s relief fund when COVID-19 crisis hit India.

