Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner turn up the heat in Las Vegas with their girl gang; See Pic

Jonas and Sophie Turner prove they are the party wherever they go. The J-sisters recently made Las Vegas their party place as they headed to the party destination for their friend's bachelorette. Thanks to their die-hard fan clubs, Priyanka and Sophie's photo was shared on social media widely as they posed with their girl gang. In the picture, Priyanka and Sophie can be seen flaunting their best profile for the camera against the backdrop of a pink neon sign.

The caption for the same read, "Sophie and Priyanka at @helenacassilly bachelorette party in Vegas." Naturally, fans couldn't help but hit a like on the post. Sophie and Priyanka were last seen together at the Jonas Brothers Concert on New Year's eve. The couples sent their fans into a tizzy when they kissed Joe and Nick Jonas respectively.

Just a week ago, Priyanka and Nick Jonas made a splash at the Golden Globes 2020. While Nick looked dapper as always, Priyanka Chopra stunned in a baby pink gown as the power couple presented one of the awards for the night. The actress' diamonds stole the attention and made heads turn instantly.

The actress was last seen in The Sky Is Pink which fared poorly at the box office. The actress will be seen in a new project alongside 'Newton' actor Rajkummar Rao. Priyanka has not yet signed any other movie as of now.

