Priyanka Chopra Jonas is buzzing with excitement as she watches The Voice with Nick Jonas; Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns cheerleader for Nick Jonas as she watches the premiere episode of The Voice with hubby.

Nick Jonas made his debut on The Voice as a guest mentor for Christina Aguilera in the eighth season and now the 27 years old singer has returned to The Voice as the fourth coach for its eighteenth season. Nick Jonas replaced Gwen Stefani on the show, who moved to Las Vegas. The premiere episode of The Voice aired on Monday and Nick marked his entry unzipping his jumpsuit to reveal a tuxedo. He further ripped the tuxedo and set the female fans cheering for him.

However, its not just his fans who are excited to see Nick Jonas as the new coach in The Voice. Wifey Jonas seems to be his biggest cheerleader as she is buzzing with joy on watching the premiere episode of the singing reality show with Nick Jonas himself. As seen in the video, Priyanka is seen rooting for Nick as they watch the premiere episode of The Voice in a private screening hall.

Check out the video:

The Voice is a singing reality show where the contestants are selected through public auditions and trained by a panel of four coaches who guide and critique their performances in an attempt to discover America's next great voice. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas are seen sitting on the judging panel in the eighteenth season of The Voice and we can't wait to watch more episodes!

Also Read: The Voice Season 18 judge Nick Jonas finds advisors in his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas

Credits :Instagram

Read More